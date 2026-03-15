Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Goal Scorer in Premier League History

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London: Arsenal winger Max Dowman made history on Saturday after becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League, according to ESPN.

Dowman achieved this historic milestone during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Everton, scoring in stoppage time to seal the win for the Premier League table toppers.

At 16 years and 73 days old, the young winger surpassed the previous record held by former Everton striker James Vaughan (16 years and 270 days old), breaking the long-standing mark by just under 200 days.

Vaughan made this record in his Everton debut against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in April 2005 and turned home Kevin Kilbane’s cross within 13 minutes of his arrival in a 4-0 win, according to ESPN.

Vaughan’s time at Everton was blighted by injuries, and he made only eight Premier League appearances before leaving the club in 2011. The former striker went on to play for Norwich, Huddersfield and Sunderland, among others, before finishing his career at Tranmere in 2021.

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Meanwhile, in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL), West Ham frustrated Manchester City in a 1-1 draw.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the initial phase as Man City took the lead in the 31st minute when Bernardo Silva scored a fantastic goal over the West Ham goalkeeper.

However, West Ham made a comeback and equalised just four minutes later as Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home from a corner to secure a crucial point for the Hammers. The result left Man City trailing nine points behind Arsenal.

Another major clash saw table-toppers Arsenal clinching a dominant 2-0 win over Everton, with two late goals helping the Gunners seal the three points to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

(ANI)