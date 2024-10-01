Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar set for cricket comeback, to play in IML T20 tournament

Mumbai: Though it seems unbelievable Mater Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who also epithet as the God of Cricket, will be seen playing in the field in a match in November. After 11 years of his retirement from all forms of cricket he will be seen again wielding his bat and show his magic in the cricket ground.

As per reports, Tendulkar is set to return to cricket with the launch of the International Masters League (IML). The first season of IML will be held in India this November.

The tournament features six teams – India, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies. The dates of the matches have not been finalised so far or not declared yet but reportedly the tournament will be played in November. The matches will be held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

The IML is a work by Tendulkar himself and the one and only Sunil Gavaskar. He has been appointed as the commissioner of the league. This two cricket legends will be working closely with PMG Sports and Sportfive, two of India’s most renowned sports management companies for this upcoming tournament.

It is to be noted that cricket tournaments featuring retired international cricketers are gaining popularity. The Legends League Cricket, World Championship of Legends and the Road Safety World Series are such tournaments. Now, the IML will come and hopefully it would be a grand success because it will have the magic of Tendulkar.

