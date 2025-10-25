Massive blow for India; Shreyas Iyer sustains injury while taking Carey’s catch

Advertisement

Sydney: India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while attempting to take a catch during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 34th over. Alex Carey miscued the shot, and Shreyas turned around and sprinted towards the ball’s landing zone from the backward point. He jumped perfectly and managed to hold onto the ball, ending the 59-run partnership, but landed awkwardly on his left side in the process.

Shreyas stayed on the ground and appeared in intense pain as the rest of his teammates checked on him. The medical team arrived on the field for treatment, and Shreyas walked outside the field with the support of a staff member. Carey, who received a second life after being dropped by Prasidh Krishna off Kuldeep Yadav in the 30th over, returned to the dugout with a scratchy 24(37).

Shreyas became the latest injury concern for India after the young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, India captain Shubman Gill revealed two changes in the final XI: Arshdeep Singh and Nitish making way for Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

Moments after the toss concluded, the BCCI revealed that Nitish’s absence stems from a left quadriceps injury, which he picked up during the second ODI in Adelaide and became unavailable for selection. The Indian board confirmed that he is currently being monitored daily by the board’s medical team.

The 22-year-old flopped during the must-win second ODI for India, garnering eight runs off 10 deliveries with the bat and returning wicketless after his three-over spell while spilling 24 runs at an economy of 8.00.

The BCCI didn’t comment on Arshdeep’s absence, and initial speculations suggested a fitness issue. The left-armer was visibly struggling with cramps in Adelaide and received treatment from the staff on the sidelines.

(Source: ANI)