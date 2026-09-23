Manu Bhaker shoots 579 to reach Asian Games 10m Air Pistol final

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Nagoya: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker advanced to the women’s 10m air pistol final at the 2026 Asian Games after finishing third in the qualification round on Wednesday.

Bhaker made a score of 579 points, including 20 inner 10s, to secure her place among the top eight finalists.

After a 95 in her opening series, she then continued to score 96, 98, 96, 96 and 98 in her remaining five series.

The qualification round also featured fellow Indians, Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh. Esha finished 15th with 572 points, while Suruchi placed 26th with 568, meaning neither advanced to the individual final.

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Bhaker, a two-time Olympic medallist from the Paris 2024 Games, will now compete in the individual final as she looks to add an Asian Games medal to her international record.

She previously won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics—in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team event.

India also narrowly missed a medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.

The Indian trio finished fourth with 1719 points and 44 inner 10s, while Vietnam secured bronze with the same total but two more inner 10s.