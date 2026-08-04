Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian boxers after their historic run in Commonwealth Games 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated the Indian boxing team after its gold medal victory at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi at his residence.

Indian boxer and gold medallist Jasmine Lamboria expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and strong support from Mandaviya after returning to India.

She said his encouragement was motivating and appreciated his assurance of help whenever needed.

“It is a great feeling. We arrived in India today at around 2 or 3 a.m. Our Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, invited us here and treated us with great respect. It is really encouraging to know that our country’s Sports Minister is supporting us so much. He also told us that if we ever need anything, he will make sure it is taken care of. He further said that he would soon fix a date for us to meet Prime Minister Modi,” Lamboria told ANI.

Lamboria was among the seven Indian boxers to clinch gold, alongside Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Narender Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh contributed silver medals to complete India’s memorable 10-medal haul.

Advertisement

Indian boxer and gold medallist Priya Ghanghas said she was delighted by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s support and encouragement. She shared that he discussed preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and added that her family is celebrating her achievement at home.

“It feels great that the Minister came here to support us and motivate us. He also spoke to us about the upcoming Asian Games… There is a full celebration going on at home,” Ghanghas told ANI.

India scripted history in Glasgow by producing the greatest boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, finishing at the top of the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The tally surpassed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra set to compete in Lausanne Diamond League this month