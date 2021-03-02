Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish

New Delhi: Manisha Keer, in her first full year as a senior shooter, recorded a best-ever finish at an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, finishing seventh in the women’s trap competition on Tuesday in Cairo of Egypt.

Manisha was hard done by a final round 21, to finish with a score of 113 in qualifying, which got her into a three-way shoot-off for the last two finals spots. She had scores of 23 out of 25 in each of the four preceding rounds and was in second place going into that fifth round.

She missed her first shoot-off shot, ensuring her Spanish and Polish rivals were then just fighting for bib numbers.

Top six-shooters qualify for the 60-shots final round.

Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari finished 17th and 18th in women’s trap respectively and the trio can still make amends in the team competition where they are presently ranked third with a combined score of 314.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 26th with a score of 112. Lakshay Sheoran shot 110 for a 34th place finish while Kynan Chennai was two behind in 36th place. He shot 109.

