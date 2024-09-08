Manav Suthar sets record seven-wicket haul in Duleep Trophy

Manav Suthar has set a new bowling record with a seven-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy on Saturday. The new record has resulted in him registering the best bowling figures on debut at the Duleep Trophy. With his seven wicket haul, he surpassed the Tamil Nadu spinner, R Sai Kishore.

Though, the player had no success in the first innings, he was able to get seven wickets in the second innings to help India C to win the match by four wickets. This also helped the team a day’s play to spare.

The 22-year-old single-handedly cleaned up India D’s middle-order batting unit. He got the wickets of battler Devdutt Padikkal and Ricky Bhui and helped India to regain the momentum.

In the final innings, he also scored 19 runs in 43 deliveries which included two boundaries and a maximum as he scored the winning runs for India C.

India C will play their second game of the tournament against India B in Anantapur once again. Suthar will be one heck of a force, the players should watch out for.

Also Read: England allrounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket