Manav Suthar equals 131-year-old record in County Championship

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New Delhi: Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has scripted history during Warwickshire’s County Championship Division One clash against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Suthar scalped 3 wickets while conceding 0 runs in two innings against Glamorgan which includes, Mir Hamza in the first inning and then removing Chris Cooke and Jamie McIlroy in the second innings.

His bowling efforts put him level on a 131-year-old first-class record. Suthar is only the second bowler ever to take a minimum of one wicket from either innings of a first-class match without a run being scored off of him. The only man to achieve this feat prior to Suthar was Tom Hayward from England back in 1895.

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The game itself was one of extreme dominance from Warwickshire, whom piled in 391 for their first innings before bowling out Glamorgan twice for 69 and 65 respectively, by an innings and 257.

The success to Suthar makes yet another significant entry to a wonderful county championship, and strengthens his emerging credentials as a lead left-arm spinner in Indian colors.