Malaysia Masters 2026: Ashmita Chaliha storms into quarterfinals

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Kuala Lumpur: India’s Ashmita Chaliha continued her impressive run at the Malaysia Masters, storming into the women’s singles quarterfinals with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei at the Stadium Axiata Arena on Thursday.

Starting from the qualifiers, Ashmita looked in complete control against the world No. 55, dominating the opening game with a comfortable win.

Although Jin Wei attempted a fightback in the second game, the Indian shuttler never allowed her opponent to settle, wrapping up the contest in straight games in just 27 minutes, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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With the victory, Ashmita reaches the quarterfinals of a Super 500 event for the third time in her career. She will next take on eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, who advanced after defeating two Indians Anmol Kharb and Malvika Bansod in the earlier rounds.

The rest of the Indian contingent bowed out in their respective matches.

(ANI)

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