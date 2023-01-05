Major IPL franchises keen to bid for women’s league teams, says reports

The BCCI on Tuesday had invited applications for the right to own and operate teams at the inaugural women’s IPL, which is expected to run from March 3-26. A press statement from the BCCI asked for reputed entities to make a non-refundable payment of INR 5 lakh by January 21 to procure the “invitation to tender”, which details the eligibility criteria for potential buyers. The final discretion on who gets to bid lies with the BCCI, however, following a technical evaluation process.

BCCI announces release of Invitation to Tender for the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League. More details here – https://t.co/NamwGwjjDi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 3, 2023



As per reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will have their WIPL teams and are ready to pick up tender documents as soon as BCCI announces it.

Five other IPL franchises namely, Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have also informed the BCCI of their wish to field a women’s team.

The base price for the auction has been set at Rs 400 crore. The cricket board has arrived at this decision by taking into account the value of the costliest franchise that was sold back in 2007-08: Mumbai Indians at USD 111.9m (approx. Rs 446 cr) at Rs 40 / dollar. The Board expects franchise to be sold between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 crore, or even more, depending on the kind of interest the auction generates once the tender document is out.