Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain raises concern over missing northeast region in map of Glasgow’s restaurant

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New Delhi: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has raised concerns over incorrect map of India after she notices that northeast region is missing in Glasgow restaurant

Lovlina noticed the northeast region missing and was hurt after seeing it as she belongs to that region’s Assam. She also asked that Indian restaurant to use correct map of India.

The Boxing Federation of India also supported her. Its president, Ajay Singh, said the map was also incorrect because it did not properly show Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the restaurant to remove the wrong map and replace it with the correct one.

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The restaurant had not issued any response to this incident yet.

The incident happened soon after India recorded its best-ever boxing performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning 10 medals, including 7 golds. Lovlina won a silver medal.