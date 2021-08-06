Love & passion for hockey! Dilip Tirkey breaks down as Indian women’s team fails to get bronze at Olympics; Watch

Bhubaneswar: He has retired from hockey in 2010, but the love and passion for the game still can be seen in former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey as he broke down following the country’s women’s hockey team’s defeat at the Olympic bronze medal match.

Dilip Tirkey was watching the bronze medal match between Indian women’s hockey and Great Britain live on the television at his residence this morning.

However, as soon as India lost the match 3-4, he literally broke down. While the team members were crying on the field, Dilip Tirkey’s eyes were also full of tears.

This apart, he was seen sobbing throughout his interview with the media persons. “No doubt, they (Indian women team) played very well. But we should accept the fact that we missed the opportunity. It is very difficult to play such an important match with only ten players for ten minutes. Getting yellow card and green card in the final quarter was the biggest reason for India’s failure,” he commented.