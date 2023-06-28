“Lot of hype around Ind-Pak matches,” Former Indian Cricketer Atul Wassan

New Delhi (ANI): The official fixtures of the ICC World Cup 2023 was released by ICC on June 27. Reacting to it, Former Cricketer Atul Wassan said that there is a lot of hype around India and Pakistan matches.

Furthermore, he added that he doesn’t consider this a rivalry anymore. Furthermore, Former Cricketer Sarandeep Singh shared he wants to see the comeback of Jaspreet Bumrah as his comeback will be a big booster for the Indian cricket team.

Former Cricketer Kirti Azad shared that this time Team India will also defeat Pakistan as Team India is having experienced players.

India is all set to host the 13th edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in less than four months.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be entirely hosted by India

The 10-team event is scheduled to start on October 5, 2023 with a match between New Zealand and England according to reports.

India is however wanting to end the ICC title drought of 10 years. The Narendra Modi stadium is all set to host a high-profile match between India and Pakistan on October 15.

The Indian team will start their outing in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India’s schedule for ODI World Cup matches:

October 08 – India v Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 11 – India v Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

October 15 – India v Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 19 – India v Bangladesh MCA Stadium, Pune

October 22 – India v New Zealand HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

October 29 – India v England Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

November 2 – India v Qualifier Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 5 – India v South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 11 – India v Qualifier M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Find the entire detailed fixture here: