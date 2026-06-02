Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish diagnosed with cancer

Advertisement

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish on Tuesday confirmed he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis. Dalglish, who won over 30 trophies for Liverpool as a player and a manager, announced the diagnosis on social media.

“As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer,” said Kenny as quoted by Liverpool’s website.

“Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well. Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand,” it added.

“Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected. As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves,” it concluded.

Dalglish enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool, scoring 172 goals across 13 seasons and helping the club secure six league titles and three European Cups during one of the most successful periods in its history.

Advertisement

He later returned as manager, leading the Reds to three league championships and two FA Cup triumphs during the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Liverpool on May 30 announced that Arne Slot will step down as head coach with immediate effect, and the club has begun the search for his successor.

Having joined the club in June 2024, Arne went on to deliver Liverpool’s 20th league title in his first season in charge, ending the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year, having also guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League, according to the club’s website

.He subsequently oversaw Champions League qualification for a second successive season in 2025-26 as the Reds also reached the quarter-finals of the same competition.

(ANI)