List of sold and unsold cricketers at IPL auction: Chris Morris gets highest ever IPL bid of Rs.16.25 crore from RR

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) At Thursday’s mini auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Yuvraj Singh’s Rs.16 crore, a price that Delhi Daredevils had paid to buy him in 2015.

Morris, 33, thus, automatically became the highest earning foreign player in the IPL. He pushed Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, bought for Rs.15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders last year, to the second place.

List of players sold and unsold:

Sold players (with buying price):

Chennai Super Kings:

Krishnappa Gowtham (all-rounder) Rs 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali (all-rounder) Rs 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara (batsman) Rs 50 lakh

K. Bhagath Varma (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

C. Hari Nishaanth (batsman) Rs 20 lakh

M. Harisankar Reddy (Bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals:

Tom Curran (all-rounder) Rs. 5.25 crore

Steven Smith (batsman) Rs 2.2 crore

Sam Billings (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Ripal Patel (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

M Siddharth (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shakib Al Hasan (all-rounder) Rs 3.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh (bowler) Rs 2 crore

Ben Cutting (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh

Karun Nair (batsman) Rs 50 lakh

Pawan Negi (all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians:

Nathan Coulter-Nile (bowler) Rs 5 crore

Adam Milne (bowler) Rs 3.2 crore

Piyush Chawla (bowler) Rs 2.4 crore

James Neesham (all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Marco Jansen (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings:

Jhye Richardson (bowler) Rs.14 crore

Riley Meredith (bowler) Rs 8 crore

Shahrukh Khan (all-rounder) Rs 5.25 crore

Moises Henriques (all-rounder) Rs 4.2 crore

Dawid Malan (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore

Fabian Allen (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh

Jalaj Saxena (all-rounder) Rs 30 lakh

Saurabh Kumar (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Utkarsh Singh (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals:

Chris Morris (all-rounder) Rs 16.25 crore

Shivam Dube (all-rounder) Rs 4.4 crore

Chetan Sakariya (bowler) Rs 1.2 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Liam Livingstone (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh

K.C. Cariappa (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Kyle Jamieson (all-rounder) Rs.15 crore

Glenn Maxwell (all-rounder) Rs.14.25 crore

Dan Christian (all-rounder) Rs 4.8 crore

Sachin Baby (batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Rajat Patidar (batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudesai (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

KS Bharat (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Kedar Jadhav (all-rounder) Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb Zadran (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore

J Suchith (bowler) Rs 30 lakh

Unsold players (cut off Rs 1 crore base price):

Jason Roy (batsman) Rs 2 crore

Morne Morkel (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore

Alex Hales (batsman) Rs 1.5 crore

Alex Carey (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1.5 crore

Adil Rashid (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore

Shaun Marsh (batsman) Rs 1.5 crore

David Willey (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore

Lewis Gregory (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore

Aaron Finch (batsman) Rs 1 crore

Evin Lewis (batsman) Rs 1 crore

Hanuma Vihari (batsman) Rs 1 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1 crore

Marnus Labuschagne (all-rounder) Rs.1 crore

Jason Behrendorff (bowler) Rs.1 crore

Billy Stanlake (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1 crore

The other big earners on Thursday were pace bowler Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell of Australia. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shelled out Rs. 29.25 crore on two players. They bought Jamieson for Rs.15 crore and Maxwell for Rs. 14.25 crore.

Jamieson’s base price for Rs. 75 lakh and Maxwell’s base price was Rs.2 crore.

Maxwell, 32, was earlier released by Punjab Kings — earlier called Kings XI Punjab — who had bought him for Rs. 10.75 crore for the 2020 edition.

Australia pace bowler Jhye Richardson, 24, also hit the jackpot, by fetching Rs.14 crore from Punjab Kings after he also evinced interest from Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. His base price was Rs.1.5 crore.

Australia’s uncapped pace bowler Riley Meredith (base price: Rs. 40 lakh) went to Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore.

Kumar Sangakkara, RR’s Director of Cricket and former Sri Lanka captain, justified the money spent on Morris.

“Yes, we know we paid a high price [for Morris]. But we were looking for a specific role. We wanted to strengthen the middle-order. He provides value with both bat and ball. His numbers with the ball are great across IPLs,” he said.

RCB head coach Mike Hesson pointed to the fine form Maxwell is in.

“He’s a multi-skilled player, he’s good in the field and is able to bowl off spin, so just depends on what teams want. We all know what good touch he is in away from the IPL. Only a couple of years ago in 2017 he was used higher up the order and had his best IPL, so we’ll look at how we best use him…help AB [de Viliers] out and provide a bit of power through the middle there. We’ve obviously got other players to do other jobs, so we were after that X-factor player and we’ve found that in Glenn Maxwell, so we’re delighted,” he said.

England’s off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who just a few days ago played the second Test against India in Cehnnai, went to CSK for Rs.7 crore. His reserve price was Rs.2 crore.

Indian domestic players also hit gold with Tamil Nadu youngster Shahrukh Khan, who impressed with his hard-hitting in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs.5.25 crore.

Krishnappa Gowtham, Karnataka’s off-spinner and lower-order batsman, was bought for Rs.9.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings. Gowtham reserve price was Rs.20 lakh.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was released by RCB, was bought by RR for 4.4 crore. His base price was Rs.50 lakh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan went for Rs.3.2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders while Australian batsman Steve Smith (base price: Rs.2 crore) was picked for Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.