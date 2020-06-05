Let us give our coming generations healthier environment: Pujara

Rajkot: On World environment day, ace India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has urged all his fans to take care of nature and leave a healthier and happier environment for the next generations.

“Let us now take care of the nature and give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life. Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay,” Pujara said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

Recently sportspersons including India captain Virat Kohli condemned an incident where a pregnant elephant was allegedly fed pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala.

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in the river.

According to veterinarians who treated the 15-year-old pregnant elephant, some miscreants while chasing away the elephants who occasionally stray into the agricultural land had kept firecrackers inside a pineapple.

“Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts,” Kohli said in a tweet from his Twitter handle.

The year has also seen COVID-19 pandemic bring the world to a standstill. Cricket is currently on hold with the Indian team slated to visit Australia later this year.

Kohli recently teased Pujara by sharing a throwback picture from the 2018-19 four-Test series in Australia which India won 2-1.

Kohli shared the image of the one-handed blinder he took at the second slip to dismiss Peter Handscomb on the first day of the second Test played in Perth. While Kohli is seen making a full stretch to catch the ball, Pujara looks at his captain leaping in the air.

In a tweet, the Indian captain, in a light-hearted manner, suggested he wants Pujara to be ready for the first practice session of the team once normalcy returns.