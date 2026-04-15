Legendary shuttler Viktor Axelsen retires from professional badminton at 32

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New Delhi: Legendary shuttler Viktor Axelsen took a forced decision to retire from professional badminton at 32 today.

The retirement decision was made after Two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion Viktor Axelsen persistent back injury.

Axelsen is the second man to defend his Olympic gold medal in 2024 after the legendary Lin Dan. He was last seen in French Open tour in October 25. His last major title achievement came at the India Open last year after which he was his back injury issue grew.

He announced his retirement through a Instagram post on his official account where he wrote “Due to my recurrent back issues, I am no longer able to compete and train at the highest level. After undergoing endoscopic surgery, multiple injections, new training methods, treatments, and basically trying everything to become pain-free for a long time now, I have been advised to focus on my long-term health. Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue.”

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He also wrote, “While this is a goodbye to Viktor Axelsen the badminton player, I am not saying goodbye to the sport infinitely. I will always be around one way or the other. I gave everything to badminton and badminton gave everything back. With love and gratitude.”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktor Axelsen (@viktoraxelsen)

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