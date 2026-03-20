Laxman Sivaramakrishnan alleges racial bias, quits commentary

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Delhi: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, a former Indian cricketer and commentator, has announced his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel, citing racial bias and lack of opportunities. He claims to have been ignored for key roles like toss duties and post-match presentations for 23 years, despite newcomers getting chances.

Sivaramakrishnan, who played 9 Tests and 16 ODIs for India, alleges color discrimination.

The move has sparked reactions, with Ravichandran Ashwin expressing disappointment, saying “Oh no! Why not this IPL?”

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If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026