Laxman Sivaramakrishnan alleges racial bias, quits commentary

Sivaramakrishnan, who played 9 Tests and 16 ODIs for India, alleges color discrimination.

By Himanshu
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan alleges racial bias

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Delhi: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, a former Indian cricketer and commentator, has announced his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel, citing racial bias and lack of opportunities. He claims to have been ignored for key roles like toss duties and post-match presentations for 23 years, despite newcomers getting chances.

Sivaramakrishnan, who played 9 Tests and 16 ODIs for India, alleges color discrimination.

The move has sparked reactions, with Ravichandran Ashwin expressing disappointment, saying “Oh no! Why not this IPL?”

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Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal quits alcohol, focuses on fitness ahead of IPL 2026

 

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