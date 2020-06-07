Laxman pays tribute to Yuvraj’s ‘unwavering spirit’

New Delhi: Former India cricketer V.V.S Laxman heaped praise on his former teammate Yuvraj Singh and spoke about his achievements in the sport despite going through rough times physically off the field.

Yuvraj was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour of lungs in 2011 but further tests at the time revealed he had cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy.

It was also reported that his health had deteriorated during India’s World Cup victory in 2011 but he won the battle against the disease a year later.

Laxman praised Yuvraj’s mental toughness and also spoke about his man-of-the-series performance in the showpiece event.

His post read: “An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer, it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried his team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit.”

Yuvraj slammed his highest ODI score in 2017 against England in Cuttack. He hit 150 off just 127 balls including 21 boundaries and three massive sixes.

After India had lost thee top-order batsmen for just 25, Yuvraj joined forces with M.S. Dhoni and the duo put together a stunning 256-run stand, with the latter also hitting a magnificent ton (134 off 122).