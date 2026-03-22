‘Last dance in yellow?’ MS Dhoni’s IPL future sparks mentor role buzz

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The future of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League is once again in question with new signs that the 2026 season could be the very last time that we see Dhoni wear the legendary yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings.

Ricky cricket player Robin Uthappa has hinted that the next year’s season could mark the final year of Dhoni as an active player, and the old man is slowly preparing to retire from playing field responsibilities. The discussion of a farewell season is getting more and more intense, even though that has never been officially confirmed. This news comes amid the upcoming IPL season starting from 28th March 2026.

Instead of walking away, Dhoni is supposed to gradually move into another position in the team. He has already adapted in the previous few seasons, dropping down the order and becoming more of a leader and game conscious.

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The second move may be to have Dhoni play the role of a mentor, being actively engaged with the squad. In such a role, he would guide younger players, contribute to the strategy, and also assist in determining the future of the team.

It also seems that the franchise is going to think long-term and create a core group capable of carrying its legacy. The fact that Dhoni is still in the picture even when he is not playing is likely to be instrumental to this transition.

In case IPL 2026 is his last season, then it would be the last page in one of the most celebrated careers in the league. To the fans, it might be an opportunity to see one final performance of Dhoni leading CSK, before he takes on a new position behind the scenes.

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