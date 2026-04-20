Lalit Modi Alleges ‘Black Magic’ Rituals by IPL Team Owner in 2011

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New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Kumar Modi has claimed that an IPL team owner performed “black magic rituals” in the opposing team’s dressing room during the 2011 season.

In a post on X on April 19, Modi said he received “concrete proof” of the incident at the time and had alerted the opposing team owners. “I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team… in the opposing team’s dressing room,” he wrote.

I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season – when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof. I will… https://t.co/jxmv84Nkwv — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 19, 2026

He also questioned if a recent viral incident involving CSK was “Black magic or coincidence? Or fake news”.

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The claim follows a recent hoax involving a fake BCCI complaint letter about “black magic” during an SRH vs CSK match, which went viral.