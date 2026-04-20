Lalit Modi Alleges ‘Black Magic’ Rituals by IPL Team Owner in 2011

By Himanshu
Black Magic’ Rituals by IPL
Photo: X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Kumar Modi has claimed that an IPL team owner performed “black magic rituals” in the opposing team’s dressing room during the 2011 season.

In a post on X on April 19, Modi said he received “concrete proof” of the incident at the time and had alerted the opposing team owners. “I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team… in the opposing team’s dressing room,” he wrote.

He also questioned if a recent viral incident involving CSK was “Black magic or coincidence? Or fake news”.

Advertisement

The claim follows a recent hoax involving a fake BCCI complaint letter about “black magic” during an SRH vs CSK match, which went viral.

Also read: IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians

 

Advertisement

x