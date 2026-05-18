La Liga champions Barcelona register 100% home record with 19 straight wins

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Barcelona: With a 3-1 win over Real Betis in their final home La Liga fixture of the season, newly-crowned champions Barcelona completed a perfect 19 wins from 19 home games at Camp Nou, matching a feat last achieved by the club in the 1959/60 season when the competition had 16 teams.

A brace from Raphinha (27th and 61st minutes) and a fine strike from João Cancelo (73rd minute) helped Barca take their points tally to 94, with one game remaining in the competition.

The result marks a historic achievement in La Liga, as Barcelona became the first club in a 20-team league format to record a 100 per cent home winning record across 19 matches. The most recent instance of a perfect home record in Spain’s top flight was by Real Madrid in the 1985/86 season.

Barcelona had previously gone unbeaten at home in the 2016/17 season under Ernesto Valverde, but had drawn three matches. Real Madrid were crowned champions that year.

It is quite a rare occurrence in European football, as across five major leagues in Europe, the other instances of wins in all home games are just three, with Saint-Etienne (1974-75 Ligue 1 season, a 20-team competition), Sunderland (in 1891/92 First Division league consisting of 14 teams) and Juventus (in 2013/14 Serie A season, 20-team league).

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This feat has never taken place in the Bundesliga, the top-tier German football competition. This is Barcelona’s fifth instance of having a perfect home season without any losses.

It was also an emotional farewell for legendary Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Following the match, Lewandowski said to his fans, “It has been a very emotional and difficult day for me.

When I arrived at Barca, I knew it was a huge club, but I have lived through an incredible chapter here. From the very first day, I felt at home, and I will never forget hearing you sing my name.” “Thanks to my teammates and all the coaches. It has been an honour to play for this club.

We’ve shared great moments, and I am proud of everything we achieved,” he signed off. Lewandowski leaves Barcelona with three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

(ANI)

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