Kuldeep Yadav to marry Vanshika Chadha on this date

New Delhi: Indian Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is all set to marry Vanshika Chadha on March 14 in Mussoorie. Following which a reception ceremony will be held in Lucknow on March 17.

It seems like Kuldeep Yadav doesn’t want to stop his celebration with winning t20 World Cup 2026 so he decided to add on to it by getting married.

The couples are reportedly said to be childhood friends and have made a decision to turn long-term friendship into lifelong commitment. Vanshika lives just few kilometres away from the cricketer’s residence in Kanpur.

Vanshika has settled her career on her own terms at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and has stood beside Kuldeep in his lows and highs. She has not been seen publicly much as she prefers to stay away from limelight.

The couple reportedly got engaged in the year 2025 on June 4. And the wedding comes almost after months of fans being waiting, but the awaited moment is about to come and the adorable couple are about to get married in 4 days.

The wedding celebrations will start from March 13 with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. The people who will be able to eye witness the celebration are going to be mix of close family members, teammates from the Indian cricket team.

Moreover, Kuldeep Yadav has also invited and requested CM Yogi Adityanath to attend both the marriage and the reception and bless the beautiful couple on their big day.