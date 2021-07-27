Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I postponed

Colombo: All rounder Krunal Pandya has been reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of India second T20 international match with Sri Lanka at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium.

The second T20I between India and Sri lanka which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Colombo has been postponed.

All the players are in isolation currently and the game will take place tomorrow if others test negative.

India had won the ODI series 2-1 and were leading 1-0 in the T20I series. The start of the ODI series was also postponed after the batting coach and the video analyst of the Sri Lankan team had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were supposed to travel to England from Sri Lanka. Now, it remains to be seen what happens to their travel plans since they were part of the Indian shorter formats team in Sri Lanka.