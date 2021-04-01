Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and star batsman AB de Villiers have arrived in Chennai, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Thursday.

de Villiers and Kohli will quarantine for seven days before joining the rest of the squad in the training camp at the at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat are currently attending the camp.

The nine-day conditioning camp is taking place under Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and Simon Katich, head coach of the team. Sanjay Bangar, S Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu and Malolan Rangarajan are the other members of the coaching staff.

RCB face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the season on April 9. They qualified for the playoff and finished fourth last season, losing to SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator by six wickets.