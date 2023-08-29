KL Rahul to miss India’s opening two Asia Cup matches; Informs Head Coach Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: In a setback for the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a “niggle,” delaying his much-awaited return to the squad.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team, clarified that the current issue is unrelated to the thigh injury that sidelined Rahul for several months. Despite being named in the Indian squad for the tournament scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Rahul’s participation in the initial matches is in question.

“KL has had a productive week with us, performing well and making significant progress. However, he will not be available for the initial part of the Kandy leg of the tour,” Dravid stated during the pre-departure press conference.

Dravid further mentioned that Rahul will remain at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) while the team travels. A decision regarding his involvement in the tournament will be made on September 4.

“While we continue our journey, the NCA will oversee his recovery for the next few days. We will reevaluate the situation on September 4 and decide accordingly. At this point, he will be absent for the first two games,” Dravid confirmed.

India is scheduled to face Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2, followed by a match against Nepal on September 4.