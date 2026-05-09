KL Rahul becomes first batter ever to achieve unprecedented feat

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New Delhi: Indian opener and cricketer KL Rahul becomes the first ever batsman in the world to make 1000 runs or more from 3 different franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul achieved this unprecedented feat when he was playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored 23 in 14 balls with a strike rate of over 164.

He made history in just 24 innings. He also becomes the eleventh batter to score 1,000 runs for DC. He has made 1,007 runs in 24 innings at an average of 50.35 and a strike rate of 162.41.

Before this KL Rahul had made a similar achievement while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). For PBKS he had scored 2,548 runs in 55 matches and innings at an average of 56.62 and a strike rate of 139.76, with two centuries and 23 fifties.

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On the other hand for LSG, he had scored 1,410 runs in 38 matches and innings at an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 130.67, with two centuries and 10 fifties.’

It is to be noted that Rahul has also played for the Hyderabad franchise but couldn’t reach the 4 digit run score while playing for them. He scored 308 runs in 20 matches for SRH.

Coming to his contribution to the RCB franchise, he made 417 runs in 19 matches, with four fifties in 14 innings.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes fastest to 400 runs in IPL season