KKR player, Harsit Rana to miss majority of matches in IPL 2026 due to knee surgery

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New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders player, Harsit Rana is most likely to miss majority of matches in IPL 2026 as he has not yet recovered from the knee injury he sustained last month.

His absence in the IPL 2026 matches will create a major setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

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Rana got injured and sustained a ligament strain in his right knee during T20 World Cup 2026 while he was playing a warm up match against South Africa after which he was ruled out of the tournament. Mohammed Siraj had replaced him for the remaining matches.

Also Read: South African Cricketer Jordan Hermann Ruled Out Of Remainder T20I Series Against New Zealand