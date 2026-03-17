KKR player, Harsit Rana to miss majority of matches in IPL 2026 due to knee surgery
This announcement was made keeping in mind that Harsit Rana got injured during T20 World Cup 2026 and had a surgery for the same, needs time for recovery.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders player, Harsit Rana is most likely to miss majority of matches in IPL 2026 as he has not yet recovered from the knee injury he sustained last month.
His absence in the IPL 2026 matches will create a major setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Rana got injured and sustained a ligament strain in his right knee during T20 World Cup 2026 while he was playing a warm up match against South Africa after which he was ruled out of the tournament. Mohammed Siraj had replaced him for the remaining matches.