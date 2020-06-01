Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala

New Delhi: Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Munda on Monday inaugurated Khelo India e-Pathshala program through a webinar which was attended by young archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline, from across the country.

Launched by the Sports Authority of India, in association with National Sporting Federations, the program is India’s first-ever national-level open online coaching and education program for grassroot-level athletes. It aims to improve the technical skill of grassroot-level athletes all across India, through a module that will be taught by eminent athletes and senior coaches.

Inaugurating the session on archery, Sports Minister Rijiju said an initiative like this is the need of the hour and will be immensely helpful for young athletes.

“The unique program will connect athletes from secluded areas of India, who may not always have access to established players and coaches. I am confident this programme will motivate more young athletes to take up sport professionally.”

Union tribal Affairs Minister Munda reiterated Rijiju’s thoughts and said: “The program will help connect even those young archers who are in small villages and tribal areas and will make sure they get access to the best coaches via Khelo India e-pathshala. It is an unique initiative taken by SAI and gives a level-platform for athletes from all geographical areas and backgrounds.”

In the coming days, the e-learning program will cover 21 sporting disciplines, including, athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kayaking & canoeing, kabaddi, para games, rowing, shooting, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

The SAI has been conducting online developmental programmes for coaches, elite athletes and other stakeholders since April 16, following the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.