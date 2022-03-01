KIIT University wins Bronze Medal in All India Inter Zone Tennis Men Championship

Bhubaneswar: The city-based KIIT University today won the bronze medal in All India Inter Zone Tennis Men Championship after beating Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati with a score of 3:1.

Kabir Hans, 1st Yr BBA Student; Justin Kashuiguang Panmei, 2nd Yr BA English Student & Ashish Kumar Parida, 2nd Yr B.Arch Student represented the University in the Championship.

Kabir Hans got selected for his excellent performance to join the India Camp for World University Games 2022 at Chengdu China.

They played under MD Anamul Haque, the Coach and Jayesh Mangela, the Manager.

Meanwhile, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Team for winning the Bronze Medal. He also congratulated all the winning teams and conveyed his best wishes for their future competitions.

Shrimal Bhatt, Director of Tennis, Altevol and Alexander Waske Tennis University, Ahmedabad & Secretary Gujarat Tennis Association, Pradeep Pillay, Centre Head, Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP), Bhubaneswar; Ms. Geetika Paul, Chief Referee of the Championship; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports KIIT & Ms. Rashmita Mohanty, Deputy Director Sports KIIT attended the matches today.