KIIT University hosts grand finale of FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026; USA and Belgium clinch gold

Bhubaneswar: The FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 concluded in spectacular fashion on Sunday at the Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, bringing together top international teams for an exciting final day of world-class beach volleyball.

The day began with the Women’s Bronze Medal Match, where the USA teams Myszkowski/Kan faced Hughes/Batenhorst in a gripping all-American contest. After winning the first set, Myszkowski/Kan were unable to hold their advantage as Hughes/Batenhorst staged a strong comeback to win the match 2–1 (19–21, 21–15, 15–12) and secure the bronze medal.

In the Women’s Gold Medal Match, Japan’s Shiba/Reika took on the USA duo Durish/Koenig. The American pair delivered an impressive performance with excellent coordination and attacking play to win the match 2–0 (21–18, 21–16) and claim the gold medal, while Shiba/Reika settled for the silver medal.

The Men’s Bronze Medal Match featured Elazar/Cuzmiciov of Israel against Brinck/Houmann of Denmark. The Israeli duo dominated the match with confident serving and powerful attacks, winning convincingly 2–0 (21–19, 21–8) to take the bronze medal.

The tournament concluded with the highly anticipated Men’s Gold Medal Match between Sepka/Dzavoronok of the Czech Republic and Vercauteren/Van Langendonck of Belgium. In a thrilling contest, the Belgian pair displayed remarkable composure and skill to win 2–0 (21–10, 22–20) and emerge as the champions, while the Czech team finished with the silver medal.

The final matches were played between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, with the women’s final featuring teams from the USA and Japan, followed by the men’s final between the Czech Republic and Belgium.

The closing ceremony commenced at 6:00 PM with a welcome and congratulatory address by Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, Board Member – Strategic Council of the Volleyball Foundation (FIVB), Chief Patron of the Volleyball Federation of India and President of the Odisha Volleyball Association.

He congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the outstanding level of competition witnessed throughout the tournament.

A message from His Excellency Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha, was delivered, followed by a video message from Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, who congratulated the organizers and participants for the successful conduct of the prestigious international event.

The medal ceremony began at 6:09 PM, where dignitaries presented medals to the winning teams.

Bronze medals were presented by Prof. (Dr.) Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT Deemed to be University, and Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Advisor (Sports), KIIT.

Silver medals were presented by Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University, and Ollywood actor Debasish Patra.

Gold medals were awarded by Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, along with Shri Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of the Indian Baseball Association.

The referees and officials of the tournament were also felicitated for their valuable contribution to the successful organization of the championship.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University, who expressed gratitude to the international teams, officials, organizers, volunteers and supporters for making the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 at KIIT University a grand success.

Players and officials once again appreciated the excellent hospitality, accommodation, food arrangements, all participating departments and the world-class sports infrastructure at KIIT University, which ensured a comfortable and professional environment for the successful conduct of the international championship.

The tournament concluded with enthusiastic applause from spectators, marking a memorable celebration of global beach volleyball at KIIT in Bhubaneswar.