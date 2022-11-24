KIIT Tennis Men & Women Teams Champions in East Zone Inter University Tennis Tournament

Kolkata: KIIT tennis men & women teams became champions of the East Zone Inter University Tennis (Men & Women) Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is being jointly Organized by Jadavpur University & Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, West Bengal from 21st – 24th November 2022.

In the finals today KIIT University Men team defeated Jadavpur University, Kolkata by 2:1 games and Women Team defeated Jadavpur University, Kolkata by 2:1 games to emerge as Champions.

The KIIT University Tennis Teams also qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis (Men & Women) Tournament to be held at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal from 2nd – 6th December 2022 and also qualified for the 3rd Khelo India University Games 2022-23 at Uttar Pradesh.

The players of the men team are Kabir Hans, Aditya Satpathy, Pratyush Mohanty, Ashish Kumar Parida, Yashraj Nayak & women team are Rutuparna Choudhury, Abhilasha Bista, Riya Mardaraj & Shakshi Baruah and Md. Anamul Haque as Coach. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Teams on being Champions and wished them good luck for the All India Inter University Tennis (M & W) Championship and Khelo India University Games. He also conveyed his best wishes to the players for their future competitions.