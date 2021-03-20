Sohini Mohanty, a student of KIIT International School earned glory by becoming the first tennis player from the state to reach the finals of the Nationals before losing to a superior player Saturday.

Sohini (12) reached the finals of the singles and doubles in the under-14 segment at the Nationals which concluded Saturday in Mumbai while reaching the finals; the Farhan Ali coached youngster beat second and sixth seeded players in India in the under-14 category.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder, KIIT and KISS congratulated her for her success.

She even made to the finals of doubles in Mumbai Nationals u-14 girls. An underdog in the National Event with Rank 51 in India Sohini Mohanty has beaten India No:02, No: 06, on her way to reach the finals in Nationals.

Sohini Stands as Runners Up in both singles and doubles event. It was a close fight with Asmi Adkar from Maharashtra in singles finals (Score 6-1, 4-6, 2-6). In doubles Sohini and her partner Mansi Singh from Delhi played a very exciting and close match (Score 7-5, 4-6, super tie break 1-10).

She has won 59 All India titles at the age of just 12 which is the highest number of titles achieved by any tennis players from Odisha. She showed her great performance last year by playing semi-finals twice in Nationals under 12 singles. Sohini has been consistently performing and growing.

Her hard work and determination also lead her to enter Indian Davis Cup U-12 junior team. Her highest Rank achieved so far was No:02, U-12 girls in India. as stated by her coach Syed Farhan Ali.