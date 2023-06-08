KIIT & KISS to host 1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: The city-based KIIT and KISS Universities will host the 1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav from 9th to 12th June 2023.

It is the 1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav which is going to be introduced to promote sports among the Janjati. More than 5000 participants from 26 states including coaches and officials will take part in this mega event.

KIIT is now active in arrangements of this mega event. KIIT has arranged accommodations for all players, coaches and officials in KIIT. All arrangements have been prepared under the direct supervision of Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS.

It is a noble initiative of the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India. Entire 1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav will be hosted with the financial support of the Government of Odisha, Ministry of Culture, Government of India and KIIT University. But it is a pride for KIIT and KISS to host the 1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav, as they have been promoting the Janjati through KISS in huge numbers for the last 30 years.