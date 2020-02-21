KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games 2020

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University is all set to host the first Khelo India University Games from today, 21st February, 2020. It is a matter of immense pride and pleasure to organise such a mega event at KIIT-DU in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

It is the largest-of-its-kind sports extravaganza of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and a dream project of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Govt of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has provided all kinds of support and cooperation to make the meet a huge success.

“Hosting such a coveted event, Odisha undoubtedly is going to script history in the Indian sports”, stated Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS at a press meet in Bhubaneswar.

“The Prime Minister has been encouraging sports in a big way. As a result, university students are now showing interest in sports”, he said, while expressing thankfulness to the Govt of India, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Govt of Odisha, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and particularly the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju. Shri Naveen Patnaik has been promoting sports in Odisha and has supported KIUG with happiness.

Remarkably, KIIT is the one and only University in India where adequate international standard sports infrastructure and facilities are available. For which, Govt of India decided to pick KIIT to host Khelo India University Games. It is pertinent to note that, Govt of India has been trying its best to elevate the stature of Khelo India at par with Commonwealth Games. In view of this, KIIT has completed all sorts of preparations.

KIIT has the distinction of successfully hosting numerous National and International Games over the years to its credit. It has created and groomed many internationally acclaimed sports persons. All these have been possible only because of its excellent infrastructure.

During the KIUG, more than 4000 athletes and 1000 officials from approximately 200 universities across the country will be accommodated at KIIT. KIIT is providing twin-seater air-conditioned rooms with attached bath to the athletes. “KIIT has always been promoting sports and sportspersons, so we have left no stone unturned to host such a coveted Grand Sports Meet successfully. To shape our dream, the officials and staff of KIIT have been working diligently day in and day out under our guidance. Apart from boarding at KIIT, we have made meticulous arrangements how the players will be given a basketful of fresh fruits every morning”, he added.

There will be 17 different events in Khleo India from 21st February to 1st March, out of which 2 events will be conducted at Kalinga Stadium, another 2 events at JLN Indoor Stadium. The Inaugural event will be held at JLN Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. KIIT has taken the beautification and renovation measures in its surroundings area and roads in view of this mega event.

As many as 100 participants from KIIT Deemed to be University are taking part in different events of Khleo India. Among others, Parminder Singh Ahluwalia, Coordinator, IAU for Khelo India; Somesh Upadhyay (IAS) from Sports & Youth Services, Govt of Odisha; Dr. Sasmita Samanta, the Pro-VC and joint Chief Executive Officer of KIUG; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Member Advisory Council & Director Sports, KIIT Deemed to be University; Olympian and KIIT student Dutee Chand and Rutuparna Panda, Indian badminton player were present.