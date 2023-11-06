Kids surround Virat Kohli after National Anthem on his 35th birthday

Virat Kohli, the former India skipper and cricketing legend, celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday, and the cricketing community joined hands on various social media platforms to convey their warm wishes to the iconic cricketer.

Notably, it wasn’t just former cricketers extending their birthday greetings, as several renowned figures from various walks of life also joined in celebrating Virat Kohli’s special day. In a heartwarming and widely circulated video, child mascots participating in the India-South Africa match added a touch of magic to the day.

As the national anthem played at the iconic Eden Gardens, the child mascots, who had the privilege of standing alongside Virat Kohli, took the opportunity to surround the cricketing maestro. After the national anthem concluded, they eagerly shook hands with the cricketing icon and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him. This touching moment highlighted the admiration and love that fans, especially the youngest ones, have for Kohli.

The atmosphere at the Eden Gardens was nothing short of electric, with fans in attendance displaying placards adorned with birthday wishes for Kohli. Initially, there were plans by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to distribute Virat face masks to the crowd and hold a spectacular light show in honor of his 35th birthday. However, these plans were ultimately shelved.

As Virat Kohli marks another milestone in his illustrious career and life, the cricketing world and his fans continue to pour in their warm wishes and celebrate the man who has left an indelible mark on the sport. Kohli’s legacy as a cricketing icon and a role model continues to inspire generations of cricket enthusiasts and future talents.