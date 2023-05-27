Khelo India University Games: KIIT rugby teams win two medals, Pratyasa Ray wins silver

Bhubaneswar: Students of KIIT University and Utkal University have made Odisha feel proud by winning tree medals at the ongoing the 3rd Khelo India University Games.

While the women team of KIIT University grabbed the Gold by defeating the University of Mumbai by a score of 56:0 at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow, the men’s team won the Silver Medal after losing the finals to Pune Bharati Vidyapeeth.

Likewise, swimming ace Pratyasa Ray made the state proud by bagging the silver medal a in women’s 100m backstroke and a in 400m freestyle for Utkal University in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS and Kandhamal MP congratulated the KIIT Rugby Teams & Pratyasa from Utkal on winning Medals. He also thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for providing all support to the participants from Odisha.