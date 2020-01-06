Khelo India

Khelo India University Games 2020: Official schedule, logo, jersey launched in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the first edition of the Khelo India University Games 2020, which will start here from February 22.

The State Government will host the prestigious event  at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar in association with Sports Authority of India, Association of Indian Universities, KIIT University as the host university, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Sports Federation (NSFs).

The Chief Minister also launched the jersey of the mega event at a special ceremony held here this evening.

 

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju revealed the schedule of the Khelo India University Games while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the official logo of the event.

The Khelo India University Games will conclude on March 1 and athletes from 17 different sports will take part in the event.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, Odisha sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera , Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo  and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present during the launching ceremony.

