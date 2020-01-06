Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the first edition of the Khelo India University Games 2020, which will start here from February 22.

The State Government will host the prestigious event at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar in association with Sports Authority of India, Association of Indian Universities, KIIT University as the host university, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Sports Federation (NSFs).

The Chief Minister also launched the jersey of the mega event at a special ceremony held here this evening.

Chief Minister of Odisha @Naveen_Odisha launched the jersey of Khelo India University Games 2020 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Excited to see the participating athletes sport this jersey and give their best!#KheloIndia #KIUG2020@KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice@DrRPNishank @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/zQwlI1OzLb — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 6, 2020

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju revealed the schedule of the Khelo India University Games while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the official logo of the event.

The moment we all were eagerly waiting for has arrived! @dpradhanbjp, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, presented the official logo of Khelo India University Games 2020 in #Bhubaneswar, #Odisha.#KheloIndia #KIUG2020@KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/ELft35lBee — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 6, 2020

The Khelo India University Games will conclude on March 1 and athletes from 17 different sports will take part in the event.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, Odisha sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera , Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present during the launching ceremony.