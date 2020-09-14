Dubai: Former batsman of England Kevin Pietersen predicted who will be the winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as he made his way to Dubai to be a part of IPL.

He was among the many other former cricketers who are slated to be in UAE to be a part of the IPL. Pietersen will be seen as a commentator in this Indian Premier league.

Pietersen is very excited about working on the IPL after the long break from cricket due to the pandemic. “Who’s winning? I hope Delhi,” wrote Pietersen on his Instagram handle before leaving for Dubai.

“From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai…! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on the IPL,” Pietersen added.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 across three venues of UAE with in a deserted stadium and many rules and regulations.