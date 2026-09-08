Kevin Pietersen named England’s white ball mentor

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New Delhi: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has taken on the role of a specialist mentor for England’s men’s white-ball cricket set-up with his eye now on the 2027 ODI World Cup working alongside the head coach Brendon McCullum and his staff.

Pietersen will begin this position during England’s series against Sri Lanka on a tour of Australia, another tour of South Africa, and during series home games against Pakistan and New Zealand, working with the team until at least the 2027 World Cup.

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His appointment sees Pietersen make his return to the England fold for the first time since bringing down his international career back in 2014. He added: “Coming back to the England setup is a moment of immense pride and is quite special for me”.