KCA providing online training to 165 umpires

Thiruvananthapuram: About 165 cricket umpires are now being trained online by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The exercise is being undertaken to prepare the umpires to take up the Level one training and examination conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The KCA has included all these 165 people and its trainers into one WhatsApp group and are providing audio clips containing detailed interpretations of the latest edition of the MCC Laws of Cricket.

The trainers include Tony Emmatty, a BCCI Level two umpire and former international umpire Jose Kurishinkal and former national umpire Ajith Kumar.

The KCA had planned this as a classroom activity, but dropped the plan after the lockdown came into effect in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.