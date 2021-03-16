Kalinga Stadium To Host First Hockey India Junior, Sub Junior Women Academy National Championships

Bhubaneswar: The first Hockey India Junior & Sub Junior Women Academy National Championships to be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Sports & Youth Services Department of Odisha Government while informing about the development said that the Hockey Championships will be held between March 17 and March 26, 2021.

As many as 24 teams will take part in the competition that will be played for ten days.

Here is the list of the major hockey events that were successfully held at the Kalinga Stadium: