Kalinga Stadium To Host First Hockey India Junior, Sub Junior Women Academy National Championships
Bhubaneswar: The first Hockey India Junior & Sub Junior Women Academy National Championships to be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The Sports & Youth Services Department of Odisha Government while informing about the development said that the Hockey Championships will be held between March 17 and March 26, 2021.
As many as 24 teams will take part in the competition that will be played for ten days.
2️⃣4️⃣ teams + 1️⃣0️⃣ days + 2️⃣ Championships on the line 🏆🏆 = Unlimited Action !! 😍
The 1st #Hockey 🏑 India Junior & Sub Junior Women Academy National Championships to be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium from 17-26 March, 2021.#OdishaForSports@TheHockeyIndia @NavalTata pic.twitter.com/5BywH5AFmn
— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) March 16, 2021
Here is the list of the major hockey events that were successfully held at the Kalinga Stadium:
- 2020 Men’s FIH Pro League: From January 18 to May 24, 2020
- 2019 Men’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers: From November 1 to November 2, 2019
- 2019 Women’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers: From November 1 to November 2, 2019
- Men’s Hockey Series Finals: From June 6 to June 16, 2019
- Men’s Hockey World Cup: From 28 November to December 16, 2018
- Men’s FIH Hockey World League: December 1 to December 10, 2017
- Hockey Champions Trophy: December 6 to December 14, 2014