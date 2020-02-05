Pant
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (File Pic)

JSW Steel ropes in Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: JSW Steel, Indias premier steel producer, has signed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador to promote its steel products which include JSW Colouron+ color coated sheets & JSW Neosteel TMT bars, for a three year period.

Commenting on his association with JSW Steel, Pant said: “I am very happy to partner with JSW Steel. I sincerely believe that this is the beginning of a very long and exciting association. It makes me proud to partner with a world class company like JSW Steel whose leadership journey, innovative products and future-ready capabilities I have always admired.”

JSW Steel is planning an integrated marketing campaign for JSW Colouron+ & JSW Neosteel featuring Rishabh Pant, expected to Go-live by mid-February 2020. The marketing campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather and showcases product attributes whilst also featuring Rishabh Pant in an interesting & engaging way.

(IANS)

