Jos Buttler surpasses Rohit Sharma in T20I run-scoring record

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New Delhi: England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler surpasses former India captain Rohit Sharma to become second-highest run-scorer in men’s T20I cricket.

Jos Buttler went past the tally during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Southampton on September 15.

Buttler’s explosive 80 off 44 balls, which consisted of 8 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 181.81, took him to 4,292 runs in T20Is from 161 matches for England, surpassing Rohit’s aggregate of 4,231 runs.

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Pakistan’s Babar Azam is still the top men’s T20I run-scorer with 4,596 runs, so Buttler is still 304 runs away from that.

Buttler also contributed to England’s hefty batting effort, sharing in a 128-run stand with captain Harry Brook for the second wicket.

Brook finished on an unbeaten 114 from 49 balls as England made 254 for four, while Sri Lanka were dismissed for 135, to give England a 119-run win and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.