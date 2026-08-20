Joe Root surpasses Jacques Kallis in elite Test cricket list, scripts history

Advertisement

New Delhi: England’s star batter Joe Root has scripted history and achieved a major milestone as he surpassed Legend Jacques Kallis in elite Test cricket list. This was achieved during England vs Pakistan test series at Headingley.

Root has moved ahead of South African legend Jacques Kallis on the elite Test cricket list which has also strengthened his place aside of greatest players in the format.

Root has been one of the most consistent Test batters of his generation. He has crossed a total runs of 13,000 in test format and has become the highest run scorer in test history.

Advertisement

His latest achievement comes as England face Pakistan in the opening Test of their series, which began on August 19, 2026.

Root’s continued performances are also keeping him in the race to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 Test runs, the highest in the format.