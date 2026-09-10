Joe Root moves closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s Test run record

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New Delhi: England’s Joe Root is closer than ever to Sachin Tendulkar’s massive Test run record. He hit a milestone in the third Test between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston to climb further up his list of best Test batters.

For 169 Test matches playing Root now becomes third highest capped players in the history of test matches, trailing Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar who have played 200 matches and his counterpart in the english nation James Anderson who has represented England in 188 matches.

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Tendulkar still leads the test run charts with 15,921 runs, Root is still gaining numbers, after he recently became England’s test runs leader.

With perhaps several years left at his disposal in his Test match career, his pursuit of Tendulkar’s record is becoming one of the major narratives within modern day Test matches.