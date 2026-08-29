Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting’s world record despite poor show at Lord’s

Advertisement

New Delhi: England batsman Joe Root has broken Australia hero Ricky Ponting’s record for most Test runs on home soil after his feat during the second Test in Lord’s against Pakistan.

Root’s score of 7,500 runs in 153 home Test appearances before this match was less than Australian Ponting’s count of 7,578 runs, at 154 innings.

This meant the England man would only need a lesser number of innings to overtake Ponting once again as Australia captain.

Advertisement

Root scored 24 runs in the second innings of the match before he was sent packing, even after a challenging batting day, despite the fact England remain well positioned to take control of this Lord’s Test after bowling Pakistan for just 110 and extending the lead by 261 runs.

England still lead the three-Test series by one goal to nil going into this second Test match, having won the opening encounter by 3 wickets on Sunday. Record: Latest achievement for England all-rounder.

Also Read: Sri Lanka cricketer Sonal Dinusha achieves major feat in Test cricket