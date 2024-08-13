Javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem gets 10 cr Pak rupees, luxurious car with 9297 number plate

New Delhi: Javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan has reportedly been given 10 crore Pakistan rupees. After winning gold in Paris Olympics 2024 the javelin star has been given awards and gifts by biggies of Pak. He won the historic gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8.

Maryam Nawaz, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province has given Nawaz 10 crore Pakistan rupees besides a luxurious car. She visited the hometown of Arshad, Mian Channu by helicopter to personally congratulate and hand over him the reward for the gold medal as well as for setting a new record in the javelin throw at the Olympic Games. She also announced to gift him a brand new Honda Civic car to the Olympic champion. The cost of the care would be around Rs.86 lakhs in Pakistan.

Importantly, the said car has been provided with the registration number ‘PAK-9297’. The 9297 is related to Olympics as Nadeem earned the gold in Javelin throw at the Olympics by throwing 92.97 meter.