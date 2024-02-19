Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for 4th Test against England: Reports

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the fourth Test match of the five-match series against England, say reports. The fourth match is schedule to start from 23rd February at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series against the white team with 17 scalps at an impressive average of 13.64. He has already bowled 80.5 overs across the three games so far.

The Indian team will leave Rajkot on Tuesday, while Bumrah is not likely to travel with the team. The decision to rest Bumrah is part of workload management by the Indian team, a Cricbuzz report said. His participation for the fifth Test could depend on the result of the fourth Test.

Meanwhile, India registered their one of the biggest test match win after beating England by 434 runs in the third Test at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

India’s historic win became possible following a phenomenal double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal coupled with fifties from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan. The trio helped India to set England a mammoth 557 runs to win the test.

In this third test, India as team and some players of the team as individual set several records. While the 434 run win over England is the biggest Test win for India by runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal created the record of most sixes in an innings.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first against England. In the five match series, India is leading now with two wins, while England have won one match so far. England won the first test match, while India won the second and third match.