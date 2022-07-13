Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

Dubai: India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday regained the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a career-best haul of 6 for 19 that helped India defeat England by 10-wicket in the first ODI at The Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings. Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking.

Bumrah’s new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing 3/31 and playing his role in bundling England out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Shami has progressed three spots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Indian opening batting pair too has some improvement to show after taking the team through to their target in just 18.4 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his quick-fire 76 not out while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan has inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31.

In the latest weekly rankings update that also considers performances in the first two Ireland versus New Zealand matches that are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and the first West Indies versus Bangladesh match, England captain Jos Buttler has moved up one slot to 24th after top-scoring for England with 30.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England. Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of 3/15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is up two places to 19th. Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) have also progressed